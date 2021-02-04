New
$1,000 $1,700
free shipping
That's $700 off list and by far the cheapest 4K TV we've seen of this size. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 3840 x 2160 4K display
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB
- works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
- Model: H6510G
