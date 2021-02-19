Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Hisense 75" LED 4K UHD Android Smart TV
$600 $1,000
Features
  • voice remote
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 4 USB ports
  • built in WiFi and integrated apps
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Google Assistant, compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: 75H6510G
1 comment
xterra
I have to Roku version of this tv, for 600 bucks its awesome.
1 hr 49 min ago

