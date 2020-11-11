That's $100 under our September mention, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70H6570G
That's the best price we could find by $160. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
- 3 HDMI ports & 1 USB port
- Rolu TV OS
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- gaming mode
- Model: 50R6080G
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via Amazon.
- 3840x2160p resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
- built-in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 43H6570G
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
That's a low by $50 and the cheapest 39" or 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 720p resolution
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-39DF310NA21
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
Live today is the Treat Yourself Sale, which includes up to $300 off 4K Smart TVs, $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon, and a third off Fortnite Darkfire bundles, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a $70 savings off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Black Stainless Steel at this price. Silver is also available for $229, but stock is very limited.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping charge.
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reversible door
- removable glass shelf
- flush back design
- Model: LCR17D6NBE
