- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Android TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
- Dolby audio
- Google Assistant and voice remote
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55H8G
- UPC: 888143007762
A new one will cost you at least $630. Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- 3840x2160p native resolution
- Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more)
- Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
It's a $102 low and back in stock at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: UN58RU7100
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H8G quantum series ULED smart TVs, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4k detail with android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps.
- Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby vision HDR picture and Dolby atoms sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio.
- Full array local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 700-nits peak brightness across up to 90 local dimming zones, while game mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming.
- Control the TV via the easy-to-use voice-enabled remote or through an Alexa-enabled device (sold separately) open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies.
- The vesa measurements for this TV are 300 x 200mm / m6, for wall mounting purposes. Wall mount sold separately.
- Measures 48.3 x 28.0 x 3.1 inches, 32.4 pounds (48.3 x 30.7 x 9.5 inches with included stand, LxWxH, 33.1 pounds), the 55H8G has a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, and includes a voice remote (batteries included), power cable, and quick start guide.
- Model: 55H8G
- UPC: 888143007762
That's the lowest price we could find by $144. Buy Now at Walmart
- Amazon charges the same.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Android TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
- Dolby audio
- Google Assistant and voice remote
- Model: 55H8G
- UPC: 888143007762
