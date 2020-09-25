New
Hisense 43" 1080p HD Smart Android TV
$187 $430
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • Android OS with Google Assistant built-in
  • DTS Studio Sound
  • Bluetooth
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • 2 USB ports
  • Model: 43H5500G
