DooDahDeals · 30 mins ago
$120 $180
free shipping
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS20" for a low by $79. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
Features
- up to 1,000 square foot coverage
- auto, continuous, and manual modes
- programmable 24-hour on/off timer
- adjustable humidistat
- full-tank alert/shutoff
- internal bucket collection or hose discharge
- Model: DH5020K
Details
Comments
