DooDahDeals · 30 mins ago
Hisense 35-Pint 3-Speed Dehumidifier
$120 $180
free shipping

Use coupon code "DEALNEWS20" for a low by $79. Buy Now at DooDahDeals

Features
  • up to 1,000 square foot coverage
  • auto, continuous, and manual modes
  • programmable 24-hour on/off timer
  • adjustable humidistat
  • full-tank alert/shutoff
  • internal bucket collection or hose discharge
  • Model: DH5020K
  • Code "DEALNEWS20"
  • Expires 4/18/2021
    Published 30 min ago
