- 54.6" 3840x2160 (4k) native resolution UHD display
- HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
- Android TV platform w/ Disney +, HBO Max, Fandango, more streaming apps
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
- Model: 55H8G
- UPC: 888143007762
Apply coupon code "QQA210" to get this deal. That's $300 under our mention from yesterday and the best price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- DLP laser projector w/ 2160p (4K) maximum resolution
- 100" ambient light-rejecting screen
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android Smart TV apps
- Google Assistant & Alexa compatibility
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 100L5F
- 4K UHD 3840x2160 LED panel
- 3 HDMI ports
- nosie reduction
- Bluetooth
- Model: 58H6570G
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps & Roku Streaming
- 3 HDMI inputs
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: WR65UX4019
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
- Available in several colors.
