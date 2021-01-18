New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Hisense 54.6" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$466 $900
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 54.6" 3840x2160 (4k) native resolution UHD display
  • HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
  • Android TV platform w/ Disney +, HBO Max, Fandango, more streaming apps
  • compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
  • Model: 55H8G
  • UPC: 888143007762
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay Hisense
4K HDR Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hisense 54.6" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$530 $900
free shipping w/ $35

It's $370 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 54.6" 3840x2160 (4k) native resolution UHD display
  • HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
  • Android TV platform w/ Disney +, HBO Max, Fandango, more streaming apps
  • compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
  • Model: 55H8G
  • UPC: 888143007762

Verified: 01/18/2021 · Save $370 off list · Plus, free shipping w/ $35

↑ less
Buy Now
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Hisense 54.6" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$530 $900
free shipping

It's $370 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 54.6" 3840x2160 (4k) native resolution UHD display
  • HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
  • Android TV platform w/ Disney +, HBO Max, Fandango, more streaming apps
  • compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
  • Model: 55H8G
  • UPC: 888143007762

Used 3 times · Verified: 01/18/2021 · Save $370 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% $425 (exp 3 mos ago) $466 Buy Now
Walmart 41% $530 (exp 1 wk ago) $530 Check Price
Amazon 41% $530 (exp 2 mos ago) $530 Check Price