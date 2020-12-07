It's $630 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- full-size planar magnetic headphone
- single-ended drivers
- Model: HE560V4
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 20.1-Megapixel Digital Camera Bundle for $497.99 ($300 off)
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1/60 sec. shutter speed
- Retractable lens, 2 components, 2 elements
- Real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot
- Model: 600015940
- Most orders bag free shipping.
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
