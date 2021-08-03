Hessaire 500-Sq. Ft. Portable Evaporative Cooler for $170 for members
Ace Hardware · 58 mins ago
Hessaire 500-Sq. Ft. Portable Evaporative Cooler
$170 for members $200
Apply coupon code "AUG03" to save $30 off list price.

  This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP.
  • up to 1300 CFM
  • 4.8-gallon capacity
  • Model: MC18M
  • Code "AUG03"
  Expires in 15 hr
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
