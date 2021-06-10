Health Warrior Pumpkin Seed Protein Bar 12-Pack for $10 in cart w/ Prime

It's a savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Honey Sea Salt.
- non-GMO
- gluten free
- Model: HTW00394
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Sign up for MyPanera now for Prime Day savings on June 21 and 22. Members will get 40% off Panera online orders, and Prime members can sign up for MyPanera rewards for a $3 shopping credit for Prime Day. Shop Now at Amazon
- A maximum discount of $10 applies.
- Only new MyPanera members are eligible for the discount.
There are cookies inside, not your Grandmother's sewing supplies, but it's still a great deal at the lowest shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- no preservatives
- no coloring added
- Model: OFX53005
Apply code "BOGO50" to get a second footlong for half off at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Prime members can Subscribe & Save for about $8 less than you'd pay for just 56 bars at Target. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip at this price.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|PepsiCo via Amazon
|30%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register