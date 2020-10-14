New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 4 mins ago
Health Warrior Chia Bars 15-Pack
$10 w/ Prime via Sub & Save $15
free shipping

Prime memebers checkout with Subscribe and Save and get a low by $6. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • In Dark Chocolate at this price.
Features
  • vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and gluten-free
  • Model: 2091007
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 4 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Health Warrior
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
PepsiCo via Amazon 45% -- $10 Buy Now