eBay · 22 mins ago
Haus 16-Piece Garage Organization System
$50 in-cart $59
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • four 48" snap rails
  • 12 assorted hanging hooks (bike, U-hooks, etc)
  • Model: 820909180128
