Walmart offers the Hart 6" Steel Quick Change Extension for $4.88. That's around half off the list price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Fits 1/4" hex shank bits
- 6" length for extended reach when drilling or driving
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Published 14 min ago
At Amazon, get this 21-Piece 2.5" Hex Head Allen Wrench Drill Bit Set for $6.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this set. The set covers both SAE and metric sizes and uses S2 alloy steel bits designed to hold up under impact driver use. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Anti-Slip Drill Bit Set for $2.92. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this High Magnetic Screwdriver Drill Bit 6-Piece Set for $8.09 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. The bits come in six lengths, from 25mm to 150mm, and work with cordless drills, electric screwdrivers, and impact drivers. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
Walmart offers the Hart 16" Tool Bag for $33.97. That's a $15 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- 14 total pockets
- Built-in tape measure clip
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|49%
|--
|$5
|Buy Now
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