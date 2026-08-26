At Amazon, get this High Magnetic Screwdriver Drill Bit 6-Piece Set for $8.09 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. The bits come in six lengths, from 25mm to 150mm, and work with cordless drills, electric screwdrivers, and impact drivers. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 38 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this 21-Piece 2.5" Hex Head Allen Wrench Drill Bit Set for $6.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this set. The set covers both SAE and metric sizes and uses S2 alloy steel bits designed to hold up under impact driver use. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Anti-Slip Drill Bit Set for $2.92. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE bit set is $22.50, down from $40.92. The alloy steel construction is designed to reduce wobble and shock, and the tips are built to outlast standard bits. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 70 pieces in the set
- Made of custom alloy steel to help reduce wobble and shock
- Custom machined tip designed to last 30 times longer than typical tips
- Designed for use with impact drivers and drill drivers
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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