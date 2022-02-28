That's $80 off list and about $6 less than you'd pay for similar items at Harbor Freight. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20V battery w/ charger
- 2 speeds
- LED work light
- titanium coated bits
- Model: HPPK02BN
That's $5 less than Lowe's charges.
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay $13 more for the drill/driver alone at your local Home Depot.
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
You'd pay a buck more at Lowe's.
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 1312
Click "Select Item" under promos to add the multi-tool to your cart for free (an $80 value), making this the best deal we could find.
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1,600-RPMs
- 300 in./lbs of torque
- offset attachment for tight corners
- right angle attachment
- magnetic bit holder
- Model: 2505-22
That's the best price we could find by $4.
- Includes a pilot drill, tapered hole saw, and two drywall plugs
Save on a selection of Goodyear tires, with prices starting at $66 per tire. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictures is the Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R16 95V Tire for $81.
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That is $44 less than you'd pay purchasing 3 units separately.
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- height adjustable shelves
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
