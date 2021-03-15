New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$180 $450
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • remote control
  • HDMI
  • 100W power
  • Model: HKGOPLAYMINIBLKAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Harman Kardon
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% -- $180 Buy Now