Harman Kardon · 29 mins ago
$150 $600
free shipping
It's a savings of $450 off list Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- cinematic wireless surround sound
- wireless connectivity
- sleep mode
- Model: HKCITASURRBLKAM
Details
Comments
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mica Wired Computer Sound Bar
$20 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "45SAMC26" to save $16, and make this $4 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or Yellow.
- Sold by Mica Mica Produced via Amazon.
Features
- two 5-watt speakers
- USB powerd
- compatible with devices USB port or 3.5mm earphone jack
- measures 16.1" x 3.1" x 2.4"
- Model: M30i
Costco · 1 wk ago
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Channel THX Computer Speakers
$100 for members $140
free shipping
It's $49 less than buying it directly from Klipsch. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Non-members will pay an extra 5% surcharge.
Features
- 200W dynamic power
- THX Certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: Pro Media 2.1 THX
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Pebble 2.0 USB Desktop Speakers
$20 $25
free shipping via Prime
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's sold by Creative Labs, Inc. via Amazon.
Features
- 100Hz to 17kHz frequency response
- front-facing volume control
- 45° elevated far-field drivers and passive radiators
- Model: 5390660192029
Harman Kardon · 39 mins ago
Harman Kardon Black Friday Early Access
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save up to $280 on a selection of portable speakers and headphones with some of the lowest prices we've seen. Shop Now at Harman Kardon
Tips
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 ($280 off).
1 comment
binkley72
To work you'll need to buy the sound bar too. It's also on sale for $500. No thanks!
