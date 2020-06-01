New
Harman Kardon · 44 mins ago
$130 $350
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- available in Black or Gray
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
- Model: HKCITATION100BLKAM
Details
Comments
-
Published 44 min ago
-
-
