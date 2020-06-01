New
Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker
$130 $350
Features
  • available in Black or Gray
  • Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
  • Model: HKCITATION100BLKAM
