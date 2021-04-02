New
Woodcraft
Harima Japanese "Kugihiki" Flush Cutting Hand Saw
$21 $43
$5 shipping

That's half price and a savings of $22. Buy Now at Woodcraft

Features
  • cuts dowels, pegs, through tenons, and excess trim
  • does not mar surrounding surface
  • flexibility permits access to tight spots
  • blade has a 5-3/4" cutting edge & 22 TPI
  • Model: 421/S09.5
Details
