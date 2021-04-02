New
Woodcraft · 33 mins ago
$21 $43
$5 shipping
That's half price and a savings of $22. Buy Now at Woodcraft
Features
- cuts dowels, pegs, through tenons, and excess trim
- does not mar surrounding surface
- flexibility permits access to tight spots
- blade has a 5-3/4" cutting edge & 22 TPI
- Model: 421/S09.5
Expires 4/30/2021
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Milescraft 1/4" Hook Driver
$7.59 $9
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Features
- detachable driver
- ergonomic handle
- also fits standard screwdriver bit holder
- Model: 13150103
Ace Hardware · 16 hrs ago
Stanley 100-Piece Blade Dispenser
$4.99 $16
pickup
Home Depot is double the price as it charges $5 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Features
- 0.6" thick
- Fits most standard utility knives
- High carbon steel blades
- Model: 11-921a
Amazon · 4 days ago
GearWrench 1/4" Drive Magnetic Socket Rail
$14 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- rotating socket clips
- Model: 83126
Amazon · 4 days ago
GearWrench 5-Piece Straight Fluted Screw Extractor Set
$14 $20
free shipping
That's $2 under our mention from three week ago and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removes broken studs, set screws, pipe, and grease fittings
- Model: 720DD
