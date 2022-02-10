It's $23 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on $45 or more.
- 92 brightness rating
- 20-lb. paper weight
- acid-free
- Model: 105007
That is a low by $15, and the lowest price it has been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- works with Rocketbook app for iOS and Android
- includes one lined/dot grid magnetic page pack, Pilot Frixion pen, and microfiber cloth
- Model: ORB-E-K3-A
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3/4" wide
- matte finish
- will not dry out or yellow
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's the best price we could find today by $11 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Neptune Teal.
- 36 pages wipe clean with a damp cloth
- for use with Pilot FriXion pen or highlighter
- includes Pilot Frixion pen and microfiber cloth
- compatible with most cloud services via Rocketbook app for iOS and Android
- Model: EVR-E-K-CCE
Shop discounts on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, Element, Acer, and LG. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Dell 24" FHD LED FreeSync Monitor for $150 ($50 off list).
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Ergonomic Mesh/Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $159.99 (low by $14).
Save on a variety of supplies including paper, filing cabinets, writing essentials, binders, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Hammermill Copy Plus Paper 10-Ream Case for $42.99 ($33 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on $45 or more.
