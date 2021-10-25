New
eBay
$80 $105
free shipping
That's $25 less than the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CrazyRefurbGuy via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
- brews full carafe or single mug
- 2 easy-fill reservoirs
- programmable timer
- auto shut-off
- bold & regular brew strength options
- Model: 49957
Details
Comments
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
