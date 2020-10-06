New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Refurb HP Slim Celeron 3.1GHz Desktop PC w/ 500GB HDD
$178 in cart $209
free shipping

Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $177.65. That's $87 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 290-p0043w
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
Celeron
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% $101 (exp 8 mos ago) $178 Buy Now