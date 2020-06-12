That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg
- read/write speeds up to 565 MB/s / 520 MB/s
- 3D NAND technology
- Model: 2AP99AA#ABL
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is currently back-ordered, but can be purchased now at this price.
- PCIe 3.0 x 4 interface
- Up to 3470Mb/s read speed
- Model: WDBRPG0010BNC-WRSN
That's $20 under our May mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- data transfer rates up to 600 megabytes per second
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
It's $35 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Several stores match this price.
- Sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s
- Sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
That's $11 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $23 for these older, but well reviewed headphones. Buy Now at Newegg
- available in Brown/White or White
- cushioned headband
- in-line microphone
- 40mm drivers
- frequency response of 6Hz to 40KHz
- Model: SE-MJ722T-T
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
Apply coupon code "93XPK69" for a savings of $50 and it's only $49 more than the 256GB SSD version elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Gold Steel.
- AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB graphics card
- 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- 8GB RAM
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF505DT-RB53
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
- 500 20-lb. sheets
- 92-bright
- acid-free
Save $400 off list price. Buy Now at Abt
- AMD Ryzen 5-1400 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200RPM HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Z5M87AA#ABA
