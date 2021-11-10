That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's a savings of $60 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- AMD FreeSync
- 5ms response time
- Model: m24f
That's $35 under our mention from three days ago and the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at HP
- AMD FreeSync
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- one DisplayPort
- two HDMI ports
- Model: 2H4B5AA#ABA
That's a $70 low. Buy Now at HP
- one VGA port and two HDMI ports
- 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- Model: 2H5M7AA#ABA
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 24" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 1ms response time
- 144Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 2W922AA#ABA
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Save on brands including Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkVision T23i-20 23" 1080p LED Monitor for $193.99 (low by $38).
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Take $48 off with coupon code "30XXES6O". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Foowin Shop via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2 USB-C ports
- mini HDMI port
- built-in dual speakers
- 3.5mm audio port
- leather stand cover with magnetic function
- includes Type-C to USB-A female cable
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
It's $150 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off list price, and get a 256GB SSD for the same price as our last mention, which offered a 128GB SSD. (The upgrade cost $10 two weeks ago, but it's now included automatically at no extra cost.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
More Offers
- HP Dream Color Z27x 27" IPS Professional Display, AC power cord, USB cable, DVI-D cable, DisplayPort 1.2 cable, DVD documentation kit, factory calibration report
- Design that delivers high availability, scalability, and for maximum flexibility and price/performance
- Made in China
