HP Pavilion 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD and 6GB GPU for $880

It's $220 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 26H00UA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's an $85 drop from last week and $230 off list. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD touch display
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
It's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
That's a savings of $90 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
Get this price via coupon code "INTELSALE21" and save $164 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 174R7AV_1
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $50 under what Microsoft charges direct. Most stores charge $649 or more.
Update: It's now $569. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
It's a Staples exclusive and $3 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 8.5" x 11"
- 20-lbs.
- Model: 28088
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$880
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register