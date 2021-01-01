That's the lowest price we could find by $128. Buy Now at Costco
- 2.65” color touchscreen panel
- WiFi & Cloud-based wireless printing
- up to 20ppm black & white or 10ppm color
- Model: 3UC64A
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- prints, scans, copies
- dual-band wireless 802.11a/b/g/n
- app-based mobile printing with Bluetooth
- prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color
- up to 300 x 300 dpi copy resolution
- 60-sheet input tray
- USB
- Model: 7HC64A#B1H
Save $40 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Target
- In Black.
- scans, copies, and prints
- up to 9 ppm
- up to 4800x1200 dpi
- Model: 0515C002
That's $5 off and a great price for two pairs of name-brand sweatpants. Buy Now at Costco
- They're available in Black or Blue in sizes up to 3XL.
That's the best price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
It's $10 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 9 containers with lids
- airtight
- leak-proof
- dishwasher and microwave safe
It's $100 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $13 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on an HP wireless mouse. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Gold.
- Compatible across all notebooks and desktops platform with Windows Vista/7/8/10 and USB port available.
- Model: X7Q43AA#ABL
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
