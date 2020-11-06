New
HP Spectre x360 10th-Gen i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$850 $1,250
That's the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.10GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • digital pen
  • RGB backlit keyboard
  • built-in Amazon Alexa for voice control
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 13-aw0003dx
