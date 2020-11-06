That's the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.10GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- digital pen
- RGB backlit keyboard
- built-in Amazon Alexa for voice control
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 13-aw0003dx
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13m-bd0023dx
That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Select "12 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM" under memory customization for an additional 4GB RAM at no additional charge.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
It's $190 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Intel Optane Memory
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8yk40av-1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Get this price via coupon code "JUMPMON15". It's a low by $23 and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI and DVI-D inputs
- Model: 3UA73AA#ABA
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, & 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: S01-aF0134z
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
