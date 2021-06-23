HP Slim Ryzen 3 Desktop PC Bundle w/ 23.8" Monitor for $475
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
HP Slim Ryzen 3 Desktop PC Bundle w/ 23.8" Monitor
$475 $575
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Monitor: 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
  • includes keyboard and mouse
  • Model: 1K0C1AA#ABA
