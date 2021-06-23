HP Slim Ryzen 3 Desktop PC Bundle w/ 23.8" Monitor for $475

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Monitor: 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
- includes keyboard and mouse
- Model: 1K0C1AA#ABA
Published 1 hr ago
That's $80 under our previous mention and $100 under list today.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list.
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.)
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
Apply coupon code "INTELSALE21" to save $78 off list, and at $38 under last week's mention it's the best we've seen.
Update: It's now $664.99.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Save on a variety of items including select PCs, monitors, accessories, and more.
Use coupon code "PRIMEDEAL4U" to save up to 48% off an in-stock system of $599 or more, or 28% off anything less than $598.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance and select items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
It's $107 under list price.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "MAIAOQQR" to save $70.
- Sold by Shendda via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-5250U Broadwell 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B5
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.)
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Save a bundle sitewide on furniture, seating, supplies, and more.
- Up to 50% off Furniture. Plus, 10% back in rewards.
- 50% or more off Select Seating.
- Up to $250 off PCs & Monitors.
- Up to 60% off Electronics
- 50% or more off Select Office Supplies.
- Up to 40% off Select Cleaning and Breakroom Supplies.
- Free standard 3-5 day delivery on orders of $35 or more, otherwise, delivery is $5.95.
- Free 2-day or next day business delivery on orders of $45 or more, otherwise delivery starts at $7.95
Shop thousands of sale items including office chairs, laptops, paper, electronics, furniture, supplies, and accessories.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise free next-business day shipping applies to orders of $45 or more.
With 10% back in rewards, that's the best deal we could find by $76 and the lowest price we've seen.
- Not a Rewards member? It's free to join.
- bonded leather upholstery
- 400-lb. capacity
- air lumbar support
- cool reaction memory foam cushion
- pneumatic height adjustment
- knee tilt adjustments w/ 4 locking positions
- Model: 51438
That's an $85 drop from last week and $230 off list.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD touch display
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
It's a Staples exclusive and $3 under list price.
- 8.5" x 11"
- 20-lbs.
- Model: 28088
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.)
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
It's $70 under list, $30 under our May mention, and the best price we've seen.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
