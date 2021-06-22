HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset for $399

That's $100 under out mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $190.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by HP via Walmart.
- inside-out tracking (external sensors aren't needed)
- 2160x2160 resolution for each eye
- USB-C
- Model: 1G5U1AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and some retailers are charging over $300. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
That's $90 under list, the lowest price we found today by $39, and $20 less than we saw it in May. Buy Now at HP
- 2560x1440 (2K) resolution
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- HDMI 2.0
- Model: 8AG16AA#ABA
It's $25 under our April mention and $90 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 6FN07AA#ABA
Save on Samsung tablets, microSD cards, SSDs, monitors, and tablet accessories. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 2TB T5 Portable SSD for $189.99 ($10 low)
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- scans 35mm color and black/white film negatives and 35mm color slide positives
- compatible with Android and iOS
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: RODMFS50
Save on up to 15 models, with prices starting from $13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $139.99 (low by $20, best we've seen).
With prices starting from
$105 $140, save on brands such as Lenovo, Acer, LG, Asus, Sceptre, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Facebook Portal Plus 15.6" Smart Video Calling Display for $179 ($100 off).
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on a wide range of categories, including electronics, small appliances, toys, video games, and patio items. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $170 off list and $27 below our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $80 under our previous mention and $100 under list today. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
