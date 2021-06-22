HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset for $399
Walmart · 57 mins ago
HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset
$399 $599
free shipping

That's $100 under out mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $190.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by HP via Walmart.
  • inside-out tracking (external sensors aren't needed)
  • 2160x2160 resolution for each eye
  • USB-C
  • Model: 1G5U1AA#ABA
