- Sold by HP via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Comet Lake 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 8GB RAM; 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS 64
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 19T04AV_1
- Available in Black or White.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920x1080) 1080p display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000RUS
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
- Available in Slate Grey.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
- UPC: 192018028203
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1 DisplayPort and 5 USB 3.1 ports
- adjustable height, swivel, tilt, and pivot
- Model: 5VT82A8#ABA
