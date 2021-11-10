That's the best deal we could find by $37. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Pro
- works as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 9RV04UT#ABA
Published 17 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off list price, and get a 256GB SSD for the same price as our last mention, which offered a 128GB SSD. (The upgrade cost $10 two weeks ago, but it's now included automatically at no extra cost.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Save $130 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (free upgrade to Windows 11 available).
- Model: 4G540UA#ABA
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $499 ($211 off).
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
Save on almost 30 laptop models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Pentium N4200 11.6" Touch Laptop for $239.99 (low by $6).
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's within $9 of the best price we've seen, and the best deal we could find today by $866, although most stores are charging around $3,498. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo and Optics via eBay.
- Tizen Smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 90" to 120" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 30W 2.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Android iOS
- Model: LSP7TFAXZA
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
Save on the most requested tech of the holiday season, including accessories from $16, laptops from $670, monitors from $320, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Spectre x360 11th-Gen i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1099.99 ($270 off).
