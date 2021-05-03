HP Pavilion x360 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop for $600

It's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 33K70UA#ABA
-
Published 9 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 15t-eg000
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
Save $500 off the list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- In Nightfall Black.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 15-eb0053dx
Apply coupon code "YOGA50" to cut the prices by half for these laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Yoga C940 i5 1080p 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $625 after coupon ($625 off).
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Save up to $630 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from $199. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Alienware Area 51M R2 10th-Gen. i7 17.3" 300Hz Gaming Laptop for $2,139.99 ($630 off).
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
That's $140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Brown or Black.
- waterfall seat cushion to help improve circulation
- cushioned headrest and armrests
- steel, wooden and plastic frame
- tested to support 275 lbs.
- Model: CS-2173E
Shop over 50 office chairs in a range of styles and materials from Realspace, Shaquille O'Neal, Serta, and more. Prices start at $70. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Pictured is the Serta Smart Layers Arlington AIR Executive Chair for $230 ($100 off).
Refurbs are the way to go when you're trying to save a buck or two. Knowing they are certified direct from HP also gives you peace of mind they are in great working order. Save here on a selection of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by HP direct via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb HP Omen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $1,049.99 after code "PICKRMOM" ($410 off list).
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200 rpm HD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes keyboard & mouse
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR16AA#ABA
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-eg0051cl
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|14%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
