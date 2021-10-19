That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to save. That's $88 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
That's a savings of $50 off list. (The add-on graphics card is a popular, budget-friendly GPU.) Buy Now at HP
- Click Customize & Buy and upgrade the system under "Graphics card" by selecting the "NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated)"
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $2,500 for just the graphics card from third party sellers, assuming you can find it in stock anywhere.) Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU w/ liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $320 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prime Time Buys via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TE0112
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 SFF Desktop PC for $699 ($428 off).
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Autocaredepot via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB SSD
- Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: ST-ARCH-3600-1650-500GSSD
- UPC: 811698031241
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $569.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$400
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register