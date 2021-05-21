HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $650

That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-DK1056WM
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's a savings of $140 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's a $10 drop from our April mention and save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "STUDENT100" to save $250 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
It's $40 under our December mention and a low today by $190. Buy Now at Staples
- In Mineral Silver.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 13Q78UA#ABA
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
Apply code "DNHPG4" to get $34 below the next best price we could find for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 174R7AV_1
