HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $650

HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$650 $900
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-DK1056WM
