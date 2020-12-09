That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: 225L5UA#ABA
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 15-dq1071cl
That's a savings of $180 off list, $80 below our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- HP Active Pen
- Model: 8SS22AV_1
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
This sale includes builds from Microsoft, Acer, Razer, and Lenovo. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranty info can be found on the individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 100 clubs in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Callaway X-Forged (2018) Steel 6.0 7 Iron for $34.03 ($128 off).
- Warranty and condition information is available on each product page.
- Sold by Callaway Golf Pre-Owned via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's a low by $45 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "BFCMDA10".
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA & 2 HDMI ports
- Model: T3M88AA#ABA
$80 under our mention from August and a savings today of $210.
Update: The price has increased to $769.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 16GB Intel Optane memory
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: 191B5AV_1
