New
eBay · 1 hr ago
HP Pavilion 16 10th Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$750 $1,100
free shipping

That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by antonline via eBay
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 225L5UA#ABA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $750 Buy Now