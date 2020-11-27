New
HP Omen Ryzen 7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$950 $1,350
free shipping

That's a major low by at least $300. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 OS
  • Model: 15-EN0023DX
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% -- $950 Buy Now