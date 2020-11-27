That's a major low by at least $300. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 OS
- Model: 15-EN0023DX
That's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, $280 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Get the 16GB Optane memory for free by clicking on "Customize & Buy" on the product page.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a $50 drop since September, $200 off list price, and a great deal in general for an Intel-powered 17" notebook. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB Hard Drive
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: 9VV83UA#ABA
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available via curbside pickup only.
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
- Model: DeskJet 2725
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $290 off, and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Be sure to add 32GB Intel Optane memory for free in customization.
- Available in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured).
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 16GB RAM + 32GB Intel Optane memory, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6WU81AV_1
It's $350 under list price and the best deal we could find.
Update: Shipping is $9.98. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 15-dq1071cl
