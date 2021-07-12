HP M01-F1046 Ryzen 5 Desktop PC for $460

Enjoy savings of $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- includes USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 1J7P1AA#ABA
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to save $170. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
Apply coupon code "DTSMB15" to get the lowest price we could find by $102. Plus, you'll bag an HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300 for free (automatically added to your cart). Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10500 3.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 304F1UC#ABA
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Use coupon code "DTXPSSEAFF79" for s a$600 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xd8940ser30haff
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15Z95N-G.APS5U1
Save $220 off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82HT004BUS
Save on backpacks, notebooks, binders, writing instruments, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Just Basics 70-Page 1-Subject Spiral Notebook for 50 cents ($3 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2R1X7AV_1
That's a $10 drop from our mention last week, $120 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click "Customize & Buy". On the configuration page, scroll down to "Storage" and choose the 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD option.
- You could save $20 by sticking with the 128GB SSD, but $20 to double your storage seems well worth it to us.
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2K3T2AV_1
