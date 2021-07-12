HP M01-F1046 Ryzen 5 Desktop PC for $460
Office Depot and OfficeMax
HP M01-F1046 Ryzen 5 Desktop PC
$460 $530
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • includes USB keyboard and mouse
  • Model: 1J7P1AA#ABA
