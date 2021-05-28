HP Envy i7 Coffee Lake i7 31.5" All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,550

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to save $829 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Focus Camera via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 31.5" 4K UHD IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB graphics
- Model: 6YR49AAABA
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
Coupon code "DNHPDSK" drops the price – that's $109 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Monitor:
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- IPS panel
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: M01-F1033wb
That's a $50 drop from last week and a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR16AA#ABA
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Use coupon code "SUMMERVDT2" for a savings of $528. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for a Dell Vostro PC with these specs by $100. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- DVD burner
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2095
Apply coupon code "2021MAYDEAL1" to save $150 off 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Apply code "HP21MD5" to drop the price $33 below our mention a day ago and save a total of $193 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's a $10 drop from our April mention and save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
Get this price with coupon code "HP21MD5". It's $30 under our mention from last week, back at the lowest price we've seen, and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
It's a savings of $190 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- In Mineral Silver.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 13Q78UA#ABA
