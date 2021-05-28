HP Envy i7 Coffee Lake i7 31.5" All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,550
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb HP Envy i7 Coffee Lake i7 31.5" All-in-One Desktop PC
$1,550 $1,700
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to save $829 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Focus Camera via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 31.5" 4K UHD IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB graphics
  • Model: 6YR49AAABA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
Refurbished Core i7 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 34% -- $1550 Buy Now