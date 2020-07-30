That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Note that you can upgrade to a WD Black 256GB NVMe SSD for free during the checkout.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3500 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 9NA81AV_1
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz six-core CPU w/ RGB Air Cooling
- 8GB RAM; WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0280z
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Clip the $25 on-page coupon and apply code "23OAGDDT" to take 32% off the list price and get the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- expandable storage up to 2TB and micro SD card up to 128GB
- Intel Core i3-5005U 2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 8GB DDR3L RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "THINKJULY10" for a savings of $372 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SCCTO1WW
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2063st
It's $260 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD screen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13Q27UA#ABA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although most retailers charge at least $500.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz Quad-Core processor
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Sign In or Register