eBay · 23 mins ago
Certified Refurb HP Chromebox G2 Kaby Lake R Mini Desktop
$195 $220
free shipping

Most sellers charge $220. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered bya 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
  • Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
  • Built-in Bluetooth and WiFi adapters
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 7KU40UT#ABA
