Most sellers charge $220. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered bya 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Built-in Bluetooth and WiFi adapters
- Chrome OS
- Model: 7KU40UT#ABA
Published 23 min ago
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's within $5 of an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
Apply coupon code "5PDS2021" to save $686 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 3.8GHz 4-core CPU
- 4 GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 2Q297AV_MB
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home
Get this price via coupon code "DTXPSAFF39" and save $550 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1080p touch display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 14a-ca0010nr
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 1 black ink cartridge
- 1 tri-color ink cartridge
