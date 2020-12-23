New
Refurb HP Chromebook Pentium Silver Gemini Lake 14" Laptop
$178 $209
free shipping

Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to save $71 off list. You'll pay at least $249 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake 1.10GH quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
  • 14" 1366 x 768 resolution
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 14a-na0031wm
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
