Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to save $71 off list. You'll pay at least $249 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake 1.10GH quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- 14" 1366 x 768 resolution
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14a-na0031wm
That's $9 under our September mention and a low by $5 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- semi-rigid impact-resistant EVA top pocket
- padded laptop and tablet compartments
- checkpoint-friendly design
- integrated trolley strap
- Model: TSB895
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Compatible with 4-10" smartphones and tablets
- 3mm aluminum construction
- Silicone table pads
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "UJLK24BA" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Sold by Bosen US via Amazon.
- compatible with 10" to 15.6" laptops
- raises laptop 6"
- made of 5mm aluminum alloy
- supports up to 8.8-lbs.
- Model: M5
Apply coupon code "S5A9JG3M" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in multiple colors (Grey Kb3336 pictured).
- Sold by OutdoorLifestyle-US via Amazon.
- fits 17.3" laptops
- waterproof
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to save an extra 15% off orders of $50 or more on video games, consoles, and accessories across all platforms. Shop Now at eBay
Other sellers charge close to $300 for this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tee2green693 via eBay
- In Left or Right Hand and Regular or Double-Bended style
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the lowest price we could find by $271. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 8LJ47UT#ABA
That's a current low by $198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-EN0013DX
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|28%
|--
|$178
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register