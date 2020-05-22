Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$319 $399
free shipping

That's $61 less than we could find for a similar HP Chromebook elsewhere. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 14B-CA0013DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Google Shopping HP
Celeron Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
tjhtjh
Says product not found
22 min ago