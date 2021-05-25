HP Chromebook 14-db0060nr AMD A4 14" Touch Laptop for $240
eBay
HP Chromebook 14-db0060nr AMD A4 14" Touch Laptop
$240 $280
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10, but most stores charge $300. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 5UY60UA#ABA
