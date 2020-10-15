Save $49 off a refurbished laptop from a top brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC HDD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-cb610cl
Published 45 min ago
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $586.95. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL75AV_1
That's a savings of $259 on the monitor alone. Prices are also slashed up to 36% on Elitebooks. Shop Now at HP
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD
- Chrome OS
- includes sleeve and mouse
- microSD card reader
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a $50 drop and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year VIP Outlet warranty applies. Wow, yes, 2 years.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
It's $209 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Ryzen A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
It's a buck under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. If for some reason you need a pair, you can get 2 for $38.83. (Applies in cart; drops the price to $19.42 each.) Buy Now at HP
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, & 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: S01-aF0134z
