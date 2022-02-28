Most sellers charge $270 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- AMD 3000 Series 3020e 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 14-fq0040nr
- UPC: 195122313111
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA
That's the best deal we've seen for this build, and a $45 drop from its Black Friday weekend price. Buy Now at HP
- In Black or Silver.
- AMD 3000 Series 3020e 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
That's a savings of $370 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 i7-1195G7 1.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 43F54AV_1
It's $10 under our Cyber Monday mention and an all-time low for this build. It's the best price we could find today by $188. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $20 under our October mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. It's also $150 less than you would pay for a new, factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices at USB 2.0 speeds
- compatible with PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers with USB 3.0 ports
- Model: P-FD128HP900-GE
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
Choose from 22 bundles, discounted by as much as $219. For instance, pictured is the HP 24" 1080p Monitor for $289.99 (low by $20). Shop Now at HP
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- READY FOR ANYWHERE Step into a great entry-level laptop experience for web browsing, writing emails, creating documents and spreadsheets. Enjoy streaming HD entertainment anywhere as the laptops thin and lightweight design lets you view more and carry less
- HD TOUCHSCREEN See more of your entertainment on a 14-inch, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel touchscreen with 1 million pixels of high-definition detail and powered by AMD Radeon Graphics. Reach out and control your PC with just a touch as you pinch, zoom, tap, and swipe right from the screen
- HIGH PERFORMANCE Power through even your busiest days with the AMD 3020e processor
- DEPENDABLE STORAGE Save more of your photos, videos, and documents with 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM of memory and 64 GB eMMC of storage
- STAY CONNECTED Long-lasting battery life* and HP Fast Charge technology lets you stay connected all through your workday and into your evening streaming
- WINDOWS 10 AND WARRANTY Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware; all the while, your purchase is backed by a 1-year limited hardware warranty
- BOOST YOUR CREATIVITY Bring your ideas to life with a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365, pre-downloaded with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the latest smart assistance features. Keep the creativity flowing with 25 GB of storage through Dropbox; with a free one year of subscription, manage and share your photos, music, and files from anywhere with Internet access
- REMOTE LEARNING READY Connect with classmates and instructors from home and in high quality with an HP True Vision camera, integrated dual array digital microphones, and custom-tuned dual speakers
- POWERFUL CONNECTIVITY Never worry about spotty Internet and weak connections with the latest Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) WLAN adapter and Bluetooth 5.0
- ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY Do the environment and your wallet a favor with a desktop that is ENERGY STAR certified, EPEAT Bronze registered, and built with low halogen cables
- Model: 14-fq0040nr
- UPC: 195122313111
-
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|13%
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$404 (exp 8 mos ago)
|$260
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$298 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$260
|Check Price
