That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase.
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a low by $10, although most sellers charge $230 or more. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
- UPC: 192018028203
Apply coupon code "BFCMDA5" to get this deal. That's a savings of $10, although most stores charge $240 or more. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 FHD resolution IPS display
- HDMI, VGA
- 178° viewing angle
- 5ms response time
- Model: 4TB31AA#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $38.
Update: The price drops to $75.05 after coupon code "BFCMDA5". Buy Now at HP
- 1280 x 1024 native resolution
- 1000:1 static contrast ratio
- VGA input
- Model: 5RD64A8#ABA
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's $60 under Best Buy's price and easily the best we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 24B1XHS
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $100 under mention from last November and the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3840x1080 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- audio-aligned arena lighting
- USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI inputs
- tilt-, height-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: C49HG90
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more.
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are available now, with the remaining set to start on Thanksgiving Day.
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more.
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available via curbside pickup only.
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
- Model: DeskJet 2725
That's $240 off and within $20 of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD screen
- 8GB RAM + 16GB Optane Memory
- 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13Q27UA#ABA
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
