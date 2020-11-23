New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
HP 27" 1080p IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$110 $250
free shipping

That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
  • Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors Best Buy HP
27" Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 56% $140 (exp 4 mos ago) $110 Buy Now
Google Shopping   $140 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price