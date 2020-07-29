That's $20 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, VGA Video Inputs
- 5ms response time
- Tilt adjustable
- VESA mount compatible
- Model: HP L3N74AA#ABA
Published 23 min ago
That's $40 off list and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA, DVI, and HDMI inputs
- Model: K5A38AA#ABA
Most stores charge at least $20 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 16:10 native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: 1FH49A8#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at HP
- I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that this monitor's ports look like a really happy Borg.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: T3M72AA#ABA
The highest refresh rates at the lowest price – in this case, lowest by $50. Buy Now at HP
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 6FN07AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 27 but can be ordered now.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago after clipping the $10 on-page coupon and applying code "HOUMTQLC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul Direct via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- ncludes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Apply code "EMCDNFP33" to get a low today by $19 and the best price we could find. Most retailers charge at least $133. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 150Mbps for downloads and 50Mbps for uploads
- Model: LB1120-100NAS
Apply coupon code "EMCDNFP53" to get this deal and save $12 off the next lowest price. (It's also a $2 drop from our June mention.) Buy Now at Newegg
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- holds up to 125 games
- metal cover top
- Model: WDBA3A0050BBKWESN
Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's $260 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD screen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13Q27UA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
You'd pay $50 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- DVI, HDMI, VGA
- 5ms response time
- Model: HP L3N74AA#ABA
