eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb HP 15-ef0025wm Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop
$365 $429
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save $84 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 9VK22UA
  Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
