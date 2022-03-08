It beats out the prices at Walmart and Target by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10
- Model: 47X82UA#ABA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's 30% off its original price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA
That's a savings of $370 off the list price, and just within $10 of the best price we've seen for this model with a 512GB SSD. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 i7-1195G7 1.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 43F54AV_1
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which cost around $10.
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 4J6K1UA
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
Shop deals on laptops and desktops, powered by some of Intel's fastest CPUs, including this pictured Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $949. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
It's the best price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at HP
Choose from 22 bundles, discounted by as much as $219. For instance, pictured is the HP 24" 1080p Monitor for $289.99 (low by $20). Shop Now at HP
That is $90 below the next best price we could find for this model. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- includes USB wired keyboard and mouse
- Model: 318H0AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices at USB 2.0 speeds
- compatible with PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers with USB 3.0 ports
- Model: P-FD128HP900-GE
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register