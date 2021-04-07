That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU
- 23.8" IPS touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE46AA#ABA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $100 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20W62AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
Most sellers charge $220. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered bya 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Built-in Bluetooth and WiFi adapters
- Chrome OS
- Model: 7KU40UT#ABA
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Clip the $35 off on page coupon and apply code "158W1DVS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Oak Tech Store via Amazon.
- Intel J4125 2GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
Use coupon code "7040DT35" to save on these desktops, with prices starting as low as $194 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and $169 under what HP charges direct. Apply coupon code "36616" to get this price. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available for this price in Jet Black. (More colors are available for $10 more.)
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $30 under our mention from two days ago, $210 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|20%
|--
|$590
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register